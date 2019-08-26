Marilyn Bragg, 73, completed her journey in this life on Aug. 14, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Greentop, Mo., and graduated high school in Kirksville, Mo. On Dec. 1, 1963, she married Jerry Bragg. They moved to Cody in 1973 to make their home and raise their children.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Jerry; daughter Christie; son Russell (Jennifer); grandsons Zach and Brian (Joely); great-grandsons Ryder and Finley; brother Lindell (Janet), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was talented at sewing, crocheting, card games and her favorite pasttime was playing Bingo. She enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends.
Services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home 11 a.m. Sept. 3 with reception at the Elks Club.
