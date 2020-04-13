Gene R. Lansing of Cody, peacefully died on April 6, 2020. He was 77.
Gene was born on March 15, 1943, in Grass Valley, Calif., to Alvin and Virginia Lansing. Growing up in Colfax, Calif., he showed a fondness for animals, especially his dogs and his horse Star.
Big-hearted as Gene was, he could be caught in some childhood mischief harassing his younger sibling Bill.
After graduating high school in 1961, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served his country in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a proud Machinist Mate in 1966. Then, it was on to the summer season for the U.S. Forest Service as a wildland firefighter.
Upon completion of that fire season, Gene began his career within the General Construction Line Department at Pacific Gas and Electric Company in California. He began as a groundman, advancing quickly to lineman, foreman, and eventually became a superintendent.
While working at PG&E, Gene met Ansje – a woman who would change his world forever and knew he would make his beautiful bride. The two of them enjoyed traveling and making plans for their retirement. Gene and Ansje shared the fierce passion of always being right, and, as they both worked for PG&E, business discussions would sometimes make their way home leading to the comical classic “The Corporation and the Contract!”
After 32 years of dedicated service, Gene finally hung up his tool belt and lineman hooks to retire. He and Ansje relocated to the Cowboy State and settled on a ranch in Cody. With Gene’s love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, the open plains and the spectacular scenery, he truly felt at home on the ranch.
Gene was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his countless experiences in the Navy. At times, he was said to be quite animated, when discussing life on a destroyer escort or discovering a new country while on shore leave.
Gene had a passion for the craft of wood turning (an art of fashioning wooden pieces into various forms and shapes by means of a lathe). His garage became the Bowl Making Center where he created beautiful works of art.
Surprising to some, he chose an artisan-based focus on traditional and custom work, while enjoying spending long hours being in his shop. Gene donated many of his bowls to various organizations as gifts for fundraisers.
Gene is survived by his wife of 28 years, Ansje, his two daughters, Debra Kay (David) Noxon of Colfax, Calif., and Tammy Elain (Rob) Noxon of Grass Valley, Calif., along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Gene also leaves his brother Bill (Ann) Lansing of North Bend, Ore., nephews, Brent (Christy) Lansing of Bend, Ore., their two sons and Kurt (Molly) Lansing of Bellevue, Idaho, and their two daughters, his brother-in-law, Dirk (Eileen) Koops of San Ramon, Calif., and niece, Gabrielle Rubio of Los Angeles, Calif.
He will be greatly missed by all, including his four-legged best friends, Ruger and Radar.
A memorial service for Gene’s Celebration of Life will be scheduled in Cody for the coming summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody or the Park County Animal Shelter in Cody.
Condolences to Gene’s family can be sent on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
