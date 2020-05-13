Linda L. Pearson, 70, died May 5, 2020, of natural causes peacefully at her home in Cody.
Linda was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Lusk to Donald and Katherine Boyles. She attended grade school and high school in Circle, Mont., graduating in 1968. She had then worked with her mother at Midway Café in Circle, waiting tables before attending Beauty College in Miles City, Mont., from 1968 to 1970.
Afterwards she married the love of her life Gene Pearson on May 2, 1970, and started her family with her two sons William in 1975 and Travis in 1976 eventually settling in Cody.
Linda was a very talented artist as well. She loved doing many hobbies and crafts such as quilling, beading and most of all ceramics where she would later become a nationally awarded and Certified Duncan Ceramic Instructor.
She and her husband went on to start a business High Country Ceramic Studios. After a career in Ceramics Linda worked at West Park Hospital as a CNA in the LTC for over 15 years. Linda loved to make arts and crafts to brighten up people’s lives with her creations.
Linda is survived by her son Travis Pearson and grandson Shawn Pearson, brother Leon Boyles and sister-in-law Edwina Boyles, along with numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene Pearson, son William Pearson, and daughter-in-law Leslie Pearson; brothers-in-law Roger Pearson and Duane Pearson, mother-in-law Ruth (Pearson) Mathis, father-in-law William Pearson.
Cremation has taken place and at her request, there will be a private family memorial.
Condolences may be sent to Travis Pearson, 2514 Newton Ave, Cody, WY 82414. Donation to Linda’s memory can be made at gofundme.com/f/linda-pearson-memorial?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
