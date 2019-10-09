Stuart Paul Regnell, formerly of Palatine Ill., died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Cody.
Born Feb. 26, 1937, in Chicago, Stu was married to the love of his life, Valli Marie Regnell, and lived in Palatine for 30 years. Stuart and Valli then retired and moved to Cody for 10 years.
They traveled the country visiting family and friends, and even visited Europe before settling again in Darien, Wis. Stu enjoyed shooting and reloading, loved to shoot pool, spent hours in his wood shop creating master pieces, loved playing cards and was an avid fisherman.
Stuart is survived by his six children: Denise (Bill) Weber of Mesa, Ariz., Susan Schoepke of Clarksdale, Ariz., Sandra Dvorscak of Grand Junction, Colo., Deborah (Jeff) Mrozinsky of Cody, Robert (Melissa) Regnell of Laramie, Michael (Lisa) Regnell of Grants Pass, Ore.; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Service is private.
