Willus “Willie” Edwin Harrop died Oct. 14, 2019, at age 100, only days before his 101st birthday.
A graveside service will be held on Nov. 7, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
We are so thankful for the staff and volunteers at Brookdale and Powell Valley Care Center for all their love, care and celebration.
In lieu of flowers and food, please make contributions to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.
The greatest gift we ever had; it came from God we called him Dad.
