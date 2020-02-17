While our hearts were not ready, Ida Louise Harris, 86, died Feb. 13, 2020, in Cody, surrounded by her family and received her heavenly wings.
Ida was born on Aug. 20, 1933, in Lakeside, Calif., to Lee and Ruth Gates. She was the youngest of three children.
In 1951 she married the love of her life, Jay Harris, and they were married 68 years and had four children.
She was a real estate broker and owned her own business in California before retiring and moving to Wapiti in 1982. Here, she became “a legend” at the Wapiti Post Office where she worked for 20 years.
She was active in the Wapiti Women’s Club, life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and volunteered at the Wapiti School.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and son Lee.
She is survived by her husband Jay, children: Louise (Dick), Lynn, Larry (Aline), and her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Leah. She was a loving grandmother to Richard, Jennifer, Jay, Becca, Gil (Courtney), Sara (Nick), Lee, Ted and Jackie. She had 13 great-grandchildren: Justin, Zach, Jared, Alora, Kyle, Chelsea, Cassie, Gunnar, Matthew, Leiawna, Nicholas, Braylei, Adalynne, and a great-great grandson Sloan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 6, 2020, in Wapiti.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses, West Park Hospital and Hospice House for their care while she was there.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Spirit Mountain Hospice House. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
