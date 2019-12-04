Arne Gunnar Sandberg died Dec. 1, 2019, at the Billings Clinic Hospital. He was 91 years old.
Arne was born in Joliet, Ill., on March 1, 1928, and was the child of Swedish immigrants, John and Astrid Sandberg. Arne worked on the railroad and painted houses with his father as a teenager and enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a pilot in 1945 at 17 years old.
Happily for those of us who survived, the war ended before he got there. After the war, he met his wife of 70 years, June, after seeing her working at an ice cream shop. As she came off a bus, Arne was there. They married in 1949 and had their son Mark in 1950.
Arne graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Illinois and worked for the federal government his entire career. Highlights of his career are being head of Munitions Quality Control for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and in charge of demilitarizing mustard gas and sarin at Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver.
June and Arne moved to the North Fork near Cody in 1980 after retirement. He spent the rest of his life volunteering for conservation issues, hunting, fishing, hiking and making good friends.
He and June visited Alaska and Hawaii every year for over 20 years. He traveled internationally with June and also hunted birds in Argentina, Botswana, and New Zealand with Mark. His was a life well lived.
Arne is survived by his wife June, son Mark (Kate), sister Judy (Chuck), two grandsons (Peter and wife Shannon, Eric) and two great-grandsons (Elias, AJ).
Two sisters (Inger, Gudren) and his parents preceded him in death.
There will be no special gathering. His ashes will be spread over his land on the North Fork.
Donations in Arne’s name can be made to the Cody Animal Shelter, 5537 Greybull Hwy., Cody, WY 82414.
