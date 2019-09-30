Roger R. Aurand, 67, of Cheyenne passed away on Sept. 24, 2019, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne after hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 1, 1951, in Sundance to John and Shirley Aurand. He married Karen Cantrell on June 13, 1971, in Worland.
He ministered in several Christian Churches in Wyoming, including Cody Christian Church, Riverton Christian Church and North Christian Church in Cheyenne.
He is survived by his wife Karen Aurand of Cheyenne; daughter Erica (Mark) Perry of Grangeville, Idaho; grandchildren Alexandria (David) Harbin, Josephine, Benjamin and Zebediah Perry; and sister Dollie (Carey) Foos of Farmington, N.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Wanda Aurand.
Services were Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Road in Cheyenne, with Pastor Larry Berlin officiating.
Cremation and services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and condolences can be shared at schradercares.com.
