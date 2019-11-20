Cancer claimed the life of another beautiful soul much too soon.
Debra Ann (Bonertz) Purdy fought hard until the very end. She lost her four and a half year battle on Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 55 and is now celebrating pain free.
Those who knew and loved her know she’s most likely having a blast, and causing trouble which was something she did best.
Deb was born March 3, 1964, in Omaha, Neb., to Marcia Weaver of Cody and Major Donivane (Don) Bonertz of Peoia, Ariz.
She saw a lot of the world growing up, traveling as a military “brat” with her parents. She lived most of her adult life in northern Colorado. In March 2013 Deb married Lance Purdy. Planning to grow old together in the “great outdoors,” the couple relocated to Cody in 2014.
Deb enjoyed spending time with her dogs. Sweet Riley and Hurricane Hope became faithful companions and are sure to miss playing and cuddling; comforting Deb as much as she loved on them. She also cherished the fur babies who preceded her in death – most recently, Snowy, Skipper and Bear. We are certain they were all anxiously awaiting her arrival with tail wags and wet kisses.
Deb also had a love of shopping, leaving behind enough to open a small boutique (a going out of business sale date is pending). She also really enjoyed lavishing others with gifts. She very thoughtfully completed all Christmas shopping before she left us (although wrapping, unfortunately, is left to Lance).
She leaves behind her loving husband, her mother Marcia, father Don, sister Carrie, son Shawn (daughter-in-law Yuvi), son Chris, sister-in-law Brooke (brother-in-law Peter) Weeks, mother-in-law Joy Purdy, a niece and nephew Kirsten and Jack Pallasch and many other loving friends and family.
Deb is preceded in death by her brother Donivane (Butch) Bonertz.
Deb will be remembered for her sense of humor and contagious laugh. Before she became sick she loved to cook and was known for many culinary masterpieces. She was a woman whose manicure and pedicure designs matched each season and you could be sure the house decorations followed suit.
One of Deb’s final wishes was for friends and family to celebrate her life and focus on memories made. So, when you think of Deb, remember how lucky you are to have known her, look to the sky and offer up a toast to a short life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Deb’s name to your local humane society. Possible memorial services are pending.
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” - Winnie the Pooh.
