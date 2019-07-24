Glen G. Myers left this world March 4, 2019, to join his wife Edna on the morning of their 58th wedding anniversary.
Survivors include his children Sandi Myers of Gillette, Stacy Myers of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ty Myers (Janice) of Meeteetse; grandchildren Stacia, Jessica (Alex), Kellin, Kaiden, Kameron, Allison (Dan), Katheryn, Logan and Madeleine; and great-grandchildren Wren and Wayne. He is also survived by his brother Lloyd Myers of Powell and sister Betty Workman of Muskogee, Okla., along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Ray Myers; brother Roy Myers; sister Ramona Hoffman; wife Edna Myers and daughter Kay Myers.
Glen was born in Powell on Jan. 25, 1933, to Ruth and Ray Myers. After graduation from Powell High School, he served his country as a member of the Army in the Korean War.
He married Edna Sell on March 4, 1961 in Nevada. After working construction jobs in California and the Northwest, Glen and his family settled in Meeteetse where he continued to work construction until he was hired on with the irrigation district.
Glen’s final job was probably his favorite. He loved driving bus for the Meeteetse School district.
Glen was proud of his country and served forty years as a member of the American Legion in Meeteetse, serving as Commander of the post for 10 years.
A Celebration of Life with an honor guard ceremony will be held for Glen on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Meeteetse City Park. A barbecue will follow the ceremony.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
