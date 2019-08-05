Facundo Rodriguez, born Nov. 27, 1935, in Cocomorachic, Mexico, died peacefully July 31, 2019, surrounded by his family in his Powell home after a short battle with cancer.
He worked on a farm-ranch for most of his life. He loved food, working, and teaching his children about work ethics. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Angela and their three children Facundo (Pernille) Rodriguez, Anna Rodriguez and Manuel (Brenda) Rodriguez; six children from a previous marriage: Gollo (Genevieve) Rodriguez, Alma (Manuel) Reyes, Lalo Rodriguez, Berta (Camilo) Rosas, Lucia Rodriguez and Maria (Raul) Torres; and many grandchildren.
Private services were held in Powell.
