Kenneth Gordon Lobdell went home to the Lord on Dec. 19, 2019.
He was welcomed by our dad and what an amazing reunion it had to be.
Ken was born to Richard and Janice Lobdell in Cody on Oct. 29, 1958. He was a graduate of Polson High School in Montana and shortly after his graduation he and his family moved to Cody where Ken worked at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center and Northwest Community College on maintenance crews.
Ken also lived in Thermopolis, Worland and at the time of his death, Ken was a resident at the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin.
Ken was a big man at 6-feet 4-inches, 350-plus pounds, but he was a gentle soul who always had a smile and a huge hug for all.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, love of family, law enforcement, music and food.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a small family gathering at a later date.
Ken is survived by his mother Janice Lobdell of Riverton, brother Rich (Diane) Lobdell, sisters Beth (Jeff) Bilyeu and Sherry (Faisal) Taha, and his four nephews.
