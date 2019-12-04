In its continuing efforts to restore cutthroat trout in the Cody region and to ensure the species’ future, Game and Fish investigated three new possible sites over the summer of 2019.
The best prospect in the group was Shell Creek, above Shell Reservoir.
The agency report, released last week, read, “Habitat in this section of Shell Creek is of high quality and spreads across 16 stream miles with two large tributaries and four lakes.”
“Shell Creek is definitely encouraging,” said Sam Hochhalter, Cody regional fisheries supervisor.
As part of its overall mission, the department is working to preserve the cutthroat species.
To that end, in 2018 Hochhalter spearheaded establishment of a Cody Cutthroat Collaborative working group to obtain input from the public.
In a series of meetings, fishermen and other interested parties recommended streams that could become homes for stocked trout.
G&F personnel have been checking out the ideas ever since and the three spots reviewed this summer were Shell Creek, Ishawooa Creek and the Crandall Creek area. Hochhalter called the trips reconnaissance missions.
“We needed to get boots on the ground,” he said.
The next step is for G&F to develop a conservation plan and Hochhalter said it is probable another Cody Cutthroat Collaborative meeting will be called in 2020 “to close that loop of communication.”
Any project that would lead to cutthroat stocking would need to conform to scientific, conservation, environmental and political considerations, and the merely practical.
“Most of those things are out of our control,” Hochhalter said.
Circumstances at Shell Creek were particularly promising.
Ishawooa Creek displayed pluses and minuses.
In part, the report read, “No fish were captured in the reaches above the falls on Ishawooa Creek.” Some falls barriers and high canyon walls were noted.
“These additional barriers fragment the habitat into smaller habitat patches and reduce the suitability of these areas for establishing Yellowstone cutthroat trout,” the report added.
Hochhalter said the state has an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service that areas “that are fishless will remain fishless.”
The Crandall Creek drainage near the Hurricane Mesa Ranch includes six tributaries of 60 miles of interconnected habitat, which already, as the report observed, “support the third largest meta-population of (cutthroat) in the Cody region.”
Reviewed were Papoose Creek, Timber Creek, Closed Creek and Crandall Creek. Some areas were found to be fishless. Some were heavily populated with trout hybrids.
Tests discovered several definite strongholds of cutthroat trout.
However, the report also concluded, “Removal of the rainbow and hybrid trout from the mainstem of Crandall Creek will be important to prevent hybridization and is necessary for the long-term conservation of this large interconnected population of YSC.”
