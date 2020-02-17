The runner-up in the 2018 Republican primary for Wyoming governor is now testing the waters for a possible U.S. Senate run.
Nearly a month ago Jackson millionaire and successful businessman Foster Friess announced a listening tour which include a noon stop Thursday at The Irma.
He said he wanted to assess people’s thoughts about what he can bring to the table in representing the needs of citizens.
“I’ve been asking Wyoming voters what they are looking for in their next senator,” he said in a release. “Do they want a businessman and political outsider willing to disrupt the status quo in Washington?
“I believe that on many challenges we can find common-sense solutions behind which Democrats, Republicans and Independents can unite.”
At this point the favorite for the Republican nomination to replace retiring Sen. Mike Enzi is former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis, especially since Rep. Liz Cheney’s announcement she would not seek the seat.
Friess said he was embarking on the listening tour after Cheney’s announcement.
“Liz and Cynthia Lummis represent the Wyoming spirit of the early pioneers – independent, principled and living by the ‘Code of the West,’” Friess said. “I’m a fan of Cynthia Lummis and we share many of the same values.”
Other candidates, including Mark Armstrong who made an appearance in December in Cody, are also running.
Friess would shake up the race as he received 26% of the vote in the gubernatorial primary in 2018, second only to Gov. Mark Gordon’s 33% support.
In that race Friess won Park County with 2,715 votes to Gordon’s 2,480.
