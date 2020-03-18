People should use the dropbox outside City Hall or go to the city website to pay bills. Consider communicating via technology to conduct day-to-day business. Close shop buildings to the public and arrange deliveries by request.
Those are some actions the City of Cody is taking to ensure the health and safety of its employees while continuing to deliver essential services to the community.
City Hall closed to the public at noon Wednesday until further notice in response to the first COVID-19 case in Cody. All other city facilities will remain closed to the public.
The city will continue to provide essential functions such as law enforcement and utility services.
On Tuesday, council members voted 6-0, with Landon Greer absent, to continue to pay city staff regardless of their work status.
The motion authorizes 15 personal days in lieu of vacation or sick leave, which may be combined with working from home or at a facility location. It’s expected employees will stay at home during their time off to care for themselves and family. They should remain available if the need arises such as if a waterline breaks or for snow removal.
A number of employees won’t use any personal days, some will use partial time off and some all paid leave days, Cindy Baker, city clerk, said.
Agreeing it’s reasonable to continue to pay employees for the short term given their pay is included in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, councilman Glenn Nielson wondered aloud if the council would continue offering the benefit indefinitely.
“It’s tricky times and a tricky situation,” he said. “But … I don’t think I feel comfortable to do more. I’m not sure it’s wise to pay out for no work performed.”
Baker said the city’s decision is for the same time period as the school shutdown. If the school extends its closure, the city will re-evaluate its situation at that time.
“We do have employees who work from home from their work computer,” she said, explaining the city subscribes to a LogMeIn service.
“I am confident those employees are doing what they say they’re doing,” she said.
On Monday, the Cody Rec Center was closed to public use. Taking advantage of the down time, rec center employees plan to conduct maintenance of areas such as the swimming pool and ball courts.
“We can get creative,” Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, said.
Staff are saying it’s good to have something to do, he added.
“We are not going to take advantage of your good will,” Manchester said of employee attitudes.
Other measures to limit in-person interaction at least for the next few weeks include:
• The community development office employees are working, but the door to the office is closed. Building and planning and zoning employees will communicate by phone and email.
Anyone wishing to submit applications may use a desk outside the office to fill out paperwork.
• The Cody Auditorium is closed. Some events are canceled and others rescheduled.
• People may still drop off items at the recycling center outside.
• Nonessential employees may work at home. Rec center employees may go to work as long as the facility remains closed to the public.
• There will be no unnecessary travel outside Wyoming, and city administrator Barry Cook must preauthorize any trips in the state.
“Probably 99% of requests will be denied,” Cook said.
