Two girders installed for the new Ishawooa Bridge in the South Fork, as part of the Federal Land Access Program, need to be adjusted.
Whether damage sustained when the girders shifted after improper installation can be fixed as is, or the girders need to be removed and repositioned, is yet to be seen.
“We think it’s been a successful project and we want to finish it out as a successful project,” said Park County Engineer Brian Edwards.
One possible solution that would avoid removing and reinserting the 6-1/2-foot-tall foot tall girders would be to heat treat them to alleviate deformities. If they are damaged beyond repair, they would have to be reinserted, likely adding more delays to the project.
“It would obviously be a lot shorter if they can reuse,” Edwards said.
The delays have already pushed back the completion date for the project about six months to July 1.
“There’s some pretty stringent standards in place … to make sure these things are within tolerances,” Edwards said. “I feel comfortable we’ll have a good solid structure.”
It was recently announced by Park County Public Works that during construction of the new bridge, both steel girders experienced movement away from the prescribed alignment. The splice plates on both girders will have to be replaced.
“As far as happenings right now, FirstMark (Construction) is mobilizing a large crane to remove the girders and begin repairs,” said Ben McDonald, project manager for Park County Public Works.
It has not been officially determined yet which party is at fault for the mistake and why, but McDonald said any wrongdoing will not be addressed until the project is completed.
As the project owner, Park County does not lose any money from any delays and is considered the client, but is still liable as far as seeing its citizens are being served. It has a roughly 19% share of the contracted cost of the project.
“Park County is actually in a very good position in this,” McDonald said.
The Federal Highway Administration is overseeing the work and has a contract with the lead contractor, Mountain Construction. Under the company there are several layers of sub-contractors.
“Mountain Construction has done a great job,” Edwards said.
What is concerning to county public works staff though is if any more delays occur, replacement of the bridge deck could run into spring runoff season.
“If we get an early runoff season that could be problematic,” Edwards said. “
McDonald said he is confident the road portion of the project will be completed by July 1.
“The bridge itself is the only question mark,” he said. “If you … can’t cross the bridge to cut hay in July, we’re going to have a problem.”
Edwards said the county is already starting to put together an application for a new FLAP project. This application would likely involve widening road work between the Lower South Fork Road and Corral Creek on WYO 291.
“We’re going to need the public’s support of the next phase,” Edwards said.
