A Cody man has been called back to his former home in Virginia on charges of aggravated sexual battery.
The Fairfax County Police Department submitted notice to the Park County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest of Robert Starr, 78, on Jan. 14. Starr was arrested by deputies that day. He was released from the Park County Detention Center after posting a $5,000 bond.
According to court records, Starr had fled and was considered a fugitive of justice from the State of Virginia.
Starr turned himself in at the Fairfax County Detention Center on Jan. 31 and faced a hearing Feb. 5. He is in custody with no bond. His next hearing will be March 26.
His charges stem from an incident or incidents that occurred between January-July 1990, in which Starr allegedly sexually abused a minor known as “T. L.” who was 11 years old at the time of the event. It is not clear when this event was reported to authorities.
If found guilty, Starr could face up to 20 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
Starr has been a Cody resident since at least 2017, according to records with the Park County Assessor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.