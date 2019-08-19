MORRISON-MAIERLE SYSTEMS announced its placement on the Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings last week.
The company is among only 27 Managed Service Providers from the western United States to represent the Mountain Region, and the sole provider in these rankings to represent the state of Montana.
Morrison-Maierle has a Cody location.
The MSP Alliance is an international association established to verify that providers in its IT system membership base are reputable, qualified and trustworthy. Morrison-Maierle Systems has once again completed the MSP Alliance’s Unified Certification Standard, the oldest certification for Managed Service Providers worldwide.
________
GT AERONAUTICS, based in Cody, recently completed its full relocation to the Powell Municipal Airport.
The 4,300 square foot aircraft manufacturing and flight operations facility will allow the company to open four aircraft production-assembly lines.
GTA is an aerospace industry leader with more than 20 years of expertise in Remotely Piloted-Unmanned Aircraft Systems.
