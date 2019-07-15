On what began as a routine fish release at New Cody Reservoir, cutthroat trout ended up skinny dipping and a Game and Fish stocker ended up in skivvies.
“I have never had that happen,” said Dean Follett, a 30-year fisheries culturist, of watching a piece of equipment float off toward the horizon and employing desperate measures trying to retrieve it.
“Doggone it.”
The fish, of course, are always comfortable in their own skin in public, state employees less so.
The fish had lived out their childhood at the Clarks Fork Hatchery and were taken to a new home.
On a sunny day at the hatchery, about 35 miles from Cody, the team of humans who monitor the 800,000 to one million fish raised in a given year were preparing a truckload of cutthroat trout for delivery to New Cody.
A handful of Wyoming G&F workers care for fish that may be barely an inch long, or fish like the 9-inch cuttroat ready for anglers to chase.
It was a typical day on the scene, a large truck with a brightly colored fish mural painted on its side, and holding two 1,400-gallon tanks, was being prepped for Flaming Gorge and Pinedale for 9 a.m. departure.
The long hatchery troughs outdoors held between 60,000 and 70,000 fish. There are 12 “raceways,” as the department calls those troughs, each about 300 feet long.
They remain in use year-round and supervisor Dave Miller said one of his most commonly asked questions is, “Does it freeze?” The water does not ice up, partially because it moves swiftly.
Indoors, shorter troughs held about 250,000 fish on this June day. The smallest fish, almost bug-like in size, congregated in these 12-foot sections. When a person stood nearby, outside the wall, they scooted to a corner, massing up.
Another 300,000 fish are expected at Clarks Fork in the fall. People find it hard to digest such large figures, said Dave Miller, the hatchery supervisor.
“They go, ‘Oh, really,’” Miller said. “People don’t have experience estimating those numbers.”
The fish are mostly Yellowstone cutthroat trout, Snake River cutthroat, fall spawning rainbow trout, East Lake rainbow trout and Kokonee salmon.
“That’s pretty much the standard right there,” said Miller, who said sometimes Arctic grayling pass through too.
The state grows fish in 10 hatcheries and distributes them to produce a healthy fishery around Wyoming. Some specialize in different types of fish. Some handle more kinds than others.
The cutthroat headed to Cody were eggs in late February or March of 2018 and were moved outdoors last July where they kept growing. At 9-inches long, they were about to head into the wild.
The hatchery is somewhat remote, being invisible from the highway, but the neighborhood can be accessed easily from the Belfry Highway. After that, there are twists and turns for a couple of miles off the main road.
Crowds do not turn up, though a fair number of school groups, from elementary classes to 10 geology students from the University of Pittsburgh, who Miller hosted, and scheduled tours.
“The older they are, the more interested they are,” he said.
Workers move through the inside troughs, cleaning them of bugs and waste for a healthy growing environment. The outdoors water is also kept as clean as possible.
This level of care and vigilant observation by G&F employees means the percentage of fish staying alive from birth to stream is 72 percent.
Follett said the figure is 90 percent for eagle lake rainbow trout.
Some fish just won’t eat. Some fish receive special feeding attention to keep them going. But there will always be some mortality.
This survival rate is fantastically high compared to what occurs in wilderness bodies of water, Follett said.
In the wild, using a sample of 1,500 spawned eggs, only four might grow to maturity, he said.
For population replacement at least two fish must survive each spawning, Follett said. Just two is considered breaking even.
Follett drove a G&F truck to one end of the Clarks Fork complex where he filled the 350-gallon tank with water and began pumping in oxygen.
The department does not count fish one by one as they are loaded for their next destination.
The workers gently herded fish to one end of a raceway, then dipped a net into the crowd. After the fish were collected in groups and dropped into buckets, each batch was weighed.
“They’re big fish,” Miller said.
The stocking order for New Cody Reservoir was for 600 fish, estimated at three per pound or 200 pounds of fish total.
After the weigh-in, fish were transferred to the tank and by 9:30 a.m. Follett was on the road. He said the trip to New Cody round-trip is 75 miles.
Though that is a fairly short trip by stocking standards, Follett still stopped about halfway to Cody to gaze into the tank.
He double-checked the water and oxygen.
“I want to see if they’re looking OK and that they’re not belly up,” he said.
Everything was fine.
Over his three decades working for Wyoming fisheries, Follett couldn’t guess how many fish he has seen come and go from hatcheries.
He steered into the Beck Lake Recreation Area at 10:10 a.m., but when Follett glided up to his usual drop-off spot at water’s edge, a civilian pick-up truck was parked in the way.
Follett was minor-league irked since the other driver could have taken any number of nearby regular parking spaces.
This made his task more challenging. Based on experience, Follett knew this release spot was the best.
He took the water temperature of the tank, registering it at 53 degrees. Then he took the reservoir’s temperature – 64.
It would be inappropriate to release the fish into water that was much hotter or colder than the tank’s.
“That’s right at the range of what you want,” Follett said, “and that’s just the surface temperature.”
No one appeared at the other truck, so Follett had to improvise at a new release location.
Follett cruised the G&F truck about 50 feet from his preferred spot. He took care backing the truck close enough to the reservoir to prevent the wheels spinning down the short hill and causing the vehicle to be immersed in the water.
After Follett let down a shelfing that pulls out from the rear of the truck, he screwed a pipeline-like tube to the tank. But he judged the open end as being just a foot or two too short for smooth delivery to the reservoir. Fish could tumble onto some rocks or into extremely shallow water.
Follett fitted a white, plastic extension to the end of the pipeline and attached it with a black strap.
Then he flipped a switch and the cutthroat and tank water hurtled into the reservoir with seemingly jet propulsion. The fish moved so quickly, almost in a blur, the tank was nearly empty in 15 seconds.
Only at the very end of the release the extension jerked off, the strap snapped open, and the last few fish barely trickled into the water.
Worse, the white plastic extension and black tie flew into the water, floating about 15 feet off shore.
Follett stared in astonishment. While he only very occasionally has had an extension yank free, he had never had these tools fall into water beyond reach.
The fish fled, but the disposable tube and strap lingered, marring the glistening surface of the reservoir.
“I don’t want to be an inadvertent litterer,” Follett said.
He rummaged in the G&F truck for some kind of retrieval utensil, hooking together a contraption consisting of a squeegie-type mop and red string.
Follett dropped to the grass, took off his boots, peeled off his socks and rolled up his blue jeans to the knees before wading into the clear water.
But aided by a slight wind, the plastic, with strap still attached, stubbornly teased him by floating a little farther from shore.
On one thrust at the plastic, the string snapped out of Follett’s hand and the mop flew from his grasp, apparently impaling itself in ground under the water. Almost tauntingly, one end pointed up at the surface.
“Doggone it,” Follett said. “Now what?”
For his next trick, Follett unrolled a heavy-duty vehicle tow strap from his truck.
He stripped off his jeans altogether, exposing underwear shorts, and waded farther out.
This was a different kind of fishing, but the tow strap was too heavy to reach the plastic with a throw.
It seemed if Follett had a fishing rod handy he could cast to the plastic, hook it and reel everything in. But that equipment was not in the truck.
Just as Follett was surrendering to nature, two male Good Samaritan anglers showed up. They tried the rod and hook idea, but couldn’t make it work after all.
Disappointed, Follett had to abandon the quest for the trash.
Good news came within 24 hours. Follett could happily report the litter was gone. Either the wind floated it to another shore and was scooped up by a civic-minded trash retriever, or another fisherman with a better cast and a stronger hook, hauled everything in and dumped it.
Release mission accomplished, the hard way.
The cutthroat trout, grown into their freedom, had long before vanished into the welcoming waters of New Cody Reservoir with more room to swim than they ever had at Clarks Fork Hatchery.
