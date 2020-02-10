LARAMIE — At its January meeting, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees amended its regulations to add a process for revoking honorary degrees.
Under the new regulation, the trustees “may revoke an honorary degree if, in its judgement, and taking into account the President of the University’s recommendation, the recipient of the degree has engaged in conduct that: 1) is inconsistent with the stated mission and/or values of the University of Wyoming; 2) misrepresents or undermines the accomplishments that were cited as the basis for awarding the honorary degree; or 3) is injurious to the reputation of the University of Wyoming.”
The change to create a degree revocation process was proposed by Provost Kate Miller.
“I probably don’t need to remind you all why that’s coming up lately,” UW General Counsel Tara Evans said when introducing the regulatory change at the trustees’ meeting.
The regulation change follows comes as universities across the U.S. have revoked the honorary degrees of disgraced public figures, most notably comedian Bill Cosby.
Cosby’s received about 60 honorary degrees during his lifetime, but dozens of those degrees have since been revoked after he was accused, and later convicted, of sexually assaulting multiple women.
Television personalities Charlie Rose and Bill O’Reilly have also had honorary degrees revoked after being fired over sexual harassment allegations.
