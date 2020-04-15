Cody High School principal Jeremiah Johnston wants to see students back in classrooms.
Until then, he does see a silver lining in the current situation, where the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a state order shuttering schools at least through the end of the month.
“The kids, their getting pushed into an environment they wouldn’t normally be thrown into that could help them down the line,” he said. “It’s helping kids efficiently manage their time, read into instructions and work a little more independently. But we’d certainly like to go back.”
Johnston said he’d be happy even to have students back for a week or so just to wrap up the year, but even if the rest of the year is completed online, he said his teachers have put into place programs that will allow students to earn the credits they need remotely.
Still, the quick switch has led to an adjustment.
Senior Danny Deming said early on he was worried about how it would all work and hoped to be able to resume regular classes. Still, he said he was adapting to a situation where he had to be more in control of his schedule.
Teachers also have had to adapt, such as giving out some Microsoft computers to allow a CAD class to do its work.
It helps that teachers dove into the work of preparing an online class structure as soon as in-class school was suspended in mid-March.
“We’ve had kids online for a couple of weeks now,” Johnston said. “For the first week or so it was a little slow, figuring out the process. Now we’re moving along really well.”
He said a student’s day is now much more self directed in format, but teachers have already used asynchronistic learning in the past, puting work out through the Google Learning online platform and allowing students to go through and submit assignments before deadline.
“It’s still pretty traditional in that sense,” he said.
Sophomore Drew Trotter said he didn’t mind the new set up or being at home with his family.
“I’m already a homebody,” he said.
And he still has class periods, it’s just they’re now online chats with teachers and other students to go over topics.
“A lot of our teachers are utilizing Zoom as a meeting place, but it’s not mandatory to attend,” Johnston said. “Kids can access school on their schedule, not ours.”
For many, that situation works just fine, but Johnston said they’ve had to reach out frequently to some students less interested in staying involved in school. But he said there are also plenty of parents staying active to ensure their children stay engaged.
Teachers, too, are blowing up their normal schedules to keep students involved.
“Teachers have been phenomenal – they’re the reason we’re even functional at this point,” Johnston said. “It took their ability to think differently about content. They had to build it from scratch. They’ve been really strong in getting it going, working through the growing pains.
“They’re no longer working 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., they’re working all day and into the night in some instances. They’ve done a great job rising to the occasion.”
