The BLM Law Enforcement Division Tuesday recovered the two BLM signs that were stolen from the area of 3305 North Fork Highway, earlier this month.
The signs are designators for the Four Bear Trailhead and were recovered off of Sunset Rim east of Cody. Evidence was also recovered from the scene of the located signs and a joint investigation is still ongoing.
On April 6, the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two stolen BLM signs from the North Fork. The signs were believed to have been taken sometime between April 3 and 5. Due to the value of the signs, this crime meets the criteria for a felony under Wyoming State Statute.
Anyone having any information about possible suspect(s) is asked to call the Park County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center, (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.