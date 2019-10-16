(AP) – A state legislative panel has rejected the idea of creating a task force to look into potential, long-term funding solutions for Wyoming’s highway system.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation voted 8-5 Friday against the idea with opponents citing the proposal’s $140,000 cost and a lack of a perceived need.
The proposal stems from an early meeting of the committee where members were presented with a number of ideas intended to move Wyoming’s highway funding off of its existing fuel-tax model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.