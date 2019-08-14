The use of cyanide-laced capsules to kill wildlife on 10 million acres of public land in Wyoming has been banned by a federal court in Cheyenne.
An agreement between conservation groups and the government will terminate use of the M-44, spring-loaded capsules that employed cyanide spray to kill coyotes, bobcats and other animals.
The Center for Biological Diversity, the Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians challenged the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s program and the application of what are sometimes called “cyanide bombs.” The by-product of their use has resulted in the deaths of wildlife and domestic animals that were not targets.
“This is a major victory for Wyoming wildlife, especially those that have been perpetually targeted in this horrifically destructive war on animals,” said Andrea Santarsiere, a Center attorney.
This program killed 6,231 coyotes, 51 wolves, 148 foxes and other Wyoming wildlife in 2018.
Also, the court decreed Agriculture’s Wildlife Services division must produce an environmental analysis of the program by early January of 2021.
“It’s past time for the government to stop killing predators for the sake of the livestock industry,” said Erik Molvar, executive director of the Watersheds group.
