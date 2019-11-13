Within three days of the Yellowstone National Park announcement that expansion will take place at the North Entrance, Yellowstone Forever raised $1 million toward the project.
Combined with matching money from the National Park Foundation, $2 million almost immediately was earmarked for the work scheduled to begin in 2020.
Yellowstone Forever is the official non-profit partner of the world’s oldest national park and in recent years has been very active providing donations for eradicating lake trout in Yellowstone Lake.
North Entrance traffic has increased by 22 percent through Gardiner, Mont., since 2013. In 2018, 365,397 vehicles traveled through the gate.
Refurbishment at the site will include adding a lane for traffic and replacing two buildings.
“These funds will help the National Park Service leverage the federal funding already allocated for this project,” said Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly.
This will be the major start-up road project for the Park in 2020.
The Indian Pond-Fishing Bridge work near the East Entrance from Cody is scheduled to be completed next year.
