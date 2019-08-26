As promised, several conservation groups filed a lawsuit last week challenging the Trump Administration’s decision to alter criteria for listing and delisting under the Endangered Species Act.
It was announced in mid-August by Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt that the regulatory process would be loosened that has governed the act since its implementation in 1973.
While all of Wyoming’s senior political officials, Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi applauded the action, environmental opponents called the revamping a giveaway to the coal and gas industry.
Cheney said it is no surprise the groups are headed to court.
“The environmental groups that filed a lawsuit on this rule are following their standard operating procedures of suing the government and draining taxpayer dollars to maintain the ESA’s status quo of failure,” Cheney said in a statement from her office.
The proposed changes faced a 30-day notice period in the Federal Register before taking effect, but the lawsuit was announced before the end of that time period.
Organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States, Earthjustice, the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, the Sierra Club, the National Resources Defense Council, WildEarth Guardians and the National Parks Conservation Association joined forces to file the legal complaint.
“The public overwhelmingly supports the ESA, which has succeeded in saving humpback whales, bald eagles and more than 99 percent of listed species from the brink of extinction,” said Nicholas Arrivo, attorney for the Humane Society.
Key points of the legal challenge are that the Trump Administration did not publicly disclose and analyze any harm stemming from the rules, that it violated the language and purpose of the Act in several ways and cut the American people out of its decision-making.
“Trump’s rules are a dream come true for polluting industries and a nightmare for endangered species,” said Noah Greenwald, the endangered species director for the Center for Biological Diversity. “Scientists around the world are sounding the alarm about extinction, but the Trump Administration is removing safeguards for the nation’s endangered species.”
The groups also filed a 60-day intent to broaden the lawsuit, claiming the rules are improper because for the first time they inject economic considerations into deciding whether or not a species is listed and challenging a rule eliminating automatic protection for newly listed threatened species.
The environmental team also cited a 2015 poll indicating 90 percent of voters support the Endangered Species Act, including 96 percent of liberals and 82 percent of conservatives.
Barrasso previously announced his backing for the rule changes, but said it is Congress’ job to take the matter further. He has sponsored such legislation.
Cheney said the Act has gone too far and has not done its job in producing recovery of enough species – less than three percent, she said. And that it “has been abused to unnecessarily lock up access to land and prevent otherwise allowable practices.”
