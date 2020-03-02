More than 100 vehicles were involved in fatal accidents Sunday afternoon on I-80.
Around 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of crashes involving multiple vehicles around mileposts 181 and 184, according to a department release.
Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes. Multiple injuries and three fatalities have been confirmed with this crash as of 10 a.m. Monday. The east and westbound lanes remain closed, while troopers continue to investigate these incidents.
Weather is reported to be a factor in these crashes. As of 10 a.m., the estimated time to open the road is 26 to 32 hours.
The incident is ongoing and still under investigation.
