Rep. Sandy Newsome (Cody) is seeking a second two-year term to represent residents in Cheyenne.
She announced her intention Wednesday.
“Representing the people of Park County has been a true privilege,” she said. “It’s more important than ever for our communities to have a strong voice to speak up for our local businesses, schools, communities and families. I’ve been proud to advocate for our core values in the legislature while cutting regulation for businesses, expanding educational opportunities and promoting our valuable tourism assets.”
The announcement comes as she may be pressed to work more this year prior to the new term. At a Thursday virtual Travel Council meeting, where she was elected as the new chair, she said she expects a special called session in May.
“As we deal with the virus crisis, I will work to flatten the curve and get us back to normal as soon as possible,” she said in her announcement. “The Wyoming Legislature, though not in session, has been working with the Executive branch to address this crisis. Gov. Gordon has the Legislature’s support as he works to protect the residents of Wyoming during this crisis.”
Newsome was first elected to represent House District 24 in 2018. She serves on the Travel, Recreation and Wildlife and Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committees.
She has also been appointed to serve on the Wyoming Commercial Air Service Improvement Council as well as the Wyoming Government Efficiency Commission. She was appointed to serve on the National Conference of State Legislatures Labor and Economic Development committee.
Newsome was named a “rising star” by her peers in an article published by the Casper Star Tribune and recently received acknowledgement from the Wyoming Outdoor Council as an “outstanding legislator.”
She was chosen to participate in the Council of State Government Western Legislative Academy in December 2019. She worked with faculty from academic, military, and legislative backgrounds, and participated in sessions focused on skills development in areas such as negotiation, time management, leadership styles, governing, and ethics.
In the 2020 budget session Newsome co-sponsored 11 bills from a potential change to the kindergarten start date to protections for various industry workers and new special event liquor license regulations.
Newsome is a business owner in Cody. She and her husband, Bob, are former owners of Sunlight Sports, The Cody Theatre and Cowtown Candy. She is a member of the Forward Cody Board. Newsome has been married for more than 30 years. They have one son, Wiley, who owns Game Haven in downtown Cody.
For more information on Newsome or her campaign, visit SandyNewsome24.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.