A Cody man was attacked by a grizzly bear Friday morning in the East Painter Creek area of Crandall, but is stable and alert after being airlifted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings.
Spencer Smith, 41, was rescued by a Wyoming Game and Fish game warden after Smith reported he sustained a "severe neck injury" while shed antler hunting by himself.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received the report from an SOS inReach activation at 10:47 a.m. while Smith said he was walking to his four-wheel ATV.
At 11:31 a.m., game warden Chris Queen located Smith's four-wheeler at the G&F and Forest Service boundary in the East Painter Creek drainage and shortly after located the victim.
"It's spring time, the bears are coming out; they’re active," Dan Smith, Cody region supervisor for G&F.
At 12:01 p.m. Smith was loaded into a Guardian helicopter and taken to Montana. Park County Search and Rescue and Cody Regional Health were canceled prior to arriving on scene.
“Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured and we wish him a full and speedy recovery," Smith said.
According to G&F, the investigation is ongoing and personnel are still at the scene gathering further details. Smith said they have not captured the bear yet and are investigating whether the animal was acting in an aggressive manner or not.
SAR, the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Regional Health Wilderness Response Team, G&F, and Guardian were all immediately activated to begin searching the area for the subject.
Zac Taylor contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.