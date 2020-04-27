Food 4 Kids, a program that provides weekend meals to students with unsecure food situations at home, is helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers have been giving out roughly 300 bags of food every other Thursday. The next distribution is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at Mentock Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.