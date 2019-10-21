Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is disappointed with the ruling by an Idaho judge last week to halt a new BLM sage grouse plan.
The preliminary injunction was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. The injunction temporarily blocks BLM from implementing its 2019 management plans for the greater sage grouse in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and part of California.
“I am disappointed in Judge Winmill’s decision,” Gordon said. “Wyoming and the Sage Grouse Implementation Team have worked diligently for more than a decade to develop a balanced approach to sage grouse management. We worked with numerous stakeholders to produce a plan that provides that balance and offers protection of the bird while maintaining responsible development.”
With the decision, the 2015 Sage Grouse Management Plan goes back into effect.
In his order granting a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled the administration failed to analyze how sage grouse would be harmed under the March 2019 land-use plans.
“Certainly, the BLM is entitled to align its actions with the state plans, but when the BLM substantially reduces protections for sage grouse contrary to the best science and the concerns of other agencies, there must be some analysis and justification – a hard look – in the NEPA documents,” he wrote.
A number of groups requested the injunction in April, saying the plans approved by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would gut protections for the birds’ dwindling populations and destroy their habitat.
“The Bureau of Land Management deliberately undermined protections for the sage grouse, then had the audacity to claim these rollbacks would not impact the species,” said Sarah Stellberg, an attorney with Advocates for the West representing the plaintiffs. “The law demands more. This injunction is critical to protecting the sagebrush steppe and this icon of the American West.”
Western Watersheds Project, the Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Prairie Hills Audubon Society are represented by Advocates for the West, a nonprofit, public-interest law firm based in Boise.
Gordon disagreed with the idea that the amendment did much to change protections for the species.
“The 2019 Plan Amendment did not substantively change greater sage grouse protections; it better aligned the BLM with what Wyoming has had in place,” Gordon said. “Lawsuits like this only prevent Wyoming from continuing the collaborative work that we have already been doing. They do not afford the bird any more benefits and only act as a roadblock.
“Wyoming’s Core Area Protection Strategy continues to stay its course. I will be closely monitoring this as the court moves towards a final decision on the 2019 Amendment”
