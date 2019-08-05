The Cody School District is looking to attract more people to serve on the committee that reviews complaints against text and library books.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Aug. 12.
“Hopefully, we get at least five people who say they want to serve on the committee,” superintendent Ray Schulte said at the July board meeting.
Last year the committee wasn’t filled until well after the school year had started due to few applications being submitted. That delayed when reviews of yet-to-be-purchased learning materials and library books could begin.
Schulte suggested sending a letter to those on the committee to see if they would be interested in signing up for another year.
Two years ago the committee approved keeping a controversial book in the library – a decision overturned by the trustees, who then set about reworking the policies under which the KEC committee operated.
Those revisions were approved last October, one of the last big efforts of the previous board, which now includes four new members.
With the revisions approved, the new KEC committee can now hear complaints on both library books and classroom learning resources.
However, the Cody School Board will always have final say on proposed learning resources before approving purchases. For a current resource such as a library book, the KEC decision could be appealed to the board by the complainant.
Last year’s committee, once fully seated, tackled complaints against both textbooks and library books.
First it approved three texts that had garnered complaints after reviewing them and listening to arguments from those opposed to the resource as well as teachers who had requested the books.
The committee also voted to keep a couple of library books in the school despite objections from parents, including the book “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan.
For an application, visit park6.org, or stop by the Superintendent’s Office. Applications should be submitted to Superintendent’s Office, 919 Cody Ave.
