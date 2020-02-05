Cody Middle School could have a school resource officer if the Cody Police Department is approved for a grant that would enable it to hire an entry level police officer to serve in the role.
Tuesday night as Cody City Council agreed to pursue the grant, police chief Chuck Baker presented the proposal to the Cody School Board.
If approved by the school board and the grant is received, the high school SRO – currently Rayna Wortham – would still provide services to CHS and Heart Mountain Academy. The new officer would have an office at CMS but also cover the elementary schools.
“Both SROs will work collaboratively and cooperatively to ensure Park County School District 6 is providing a quality education in a positive and safe environment,” Baker wrote in his proposal.
He said later that Wortham had initiated the process as she is too tied down with responding to calls at the high school to the others schools often.
“I’m really excited about it,” Baker said. “With our current SRO, the majority of her focus is at the high school, but we need to provide additional protection to the middle school and elementary schools.”
The FY20 COPS Hiring Program, grant the city is pursuing, is designed to advance public safety through community policing by addressing the full-time sworn officer needs of state, local and tribal enforcement agencies nationwide.
According to a program fact sheet, CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire or rehire existing career law enforcement officers and to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.
The idea of adding SROs was raised during the 2017-18 school board debate over the CKA Policy that allows certain vetted school staff to train and then carry a concealed firearm to help protect students in the event of an active shooter.
Some opponents of the policy argued instead for adding SROs, something Powell School District enacted instead of adding a CKA Policy as Cody did.
Baker, who did support the CKA policy, said he favored adding an SRO at that time as well.
“There’s no single magical answer to school security, we can add an SRO in conjunction to CKA,” he said. “I think this additional SRO is a critical piece to the greater philosophy of school safety.”
As per the district description, the core services of SROs are seen as being law enforcement, an informal counselor, an educator and an emergency manager.
CHP provides 75% of approved entry-level salaries and fringe benefits of each newly hired officer, up to $125,000 per officer position over the three-year grant period.
At the conclusion of the 36 months of federal funding recipients must retain all sworn officers’ positions awarded under the CHP grant for a minimum of 12 months.
The school district currently pays the city 75% of base salary and benefits for the SRO for 175 student contact days. In addition, the school district reimburses the city 100% of any overtime worked by the SRO at the request of the school district, and pays 50% of the total cost, not to exceed $750 for annual SRO continuing education and training.
