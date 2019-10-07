A 38-year-old Missouri man was allegedly found with nine ounces of marijuana recently in his bus that was parked at the base of Sheep Mountain.
Charles Kirk, 38, is facing charges for intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Also found on Kirk, according to a report, were 19 capsules of brown vaporizer THC oil and a large quantity of marijuana paraphernalia.
On Aug. 31, BLM Ranger Robert Lind first made contact with Kirk at the entrance of his bus parked at the Sheep Mountain trailhead, and “immediately” smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the bus. According to the sheriff’s office affidavit, Kirk admitted to possessing marijuana that he had obtained legally in Colorado.
Inside the bus Lind said he found the marijuana in two separate packages, along with a scale and a couple glass jars.
According to Park County Sheriff’s Office Detention Lieutenant Joe Torczon, Kirk said he was planning on smoking all the marijuana himself and purchased the herb in northern Colorado.
But in a search of Kirk’s phone, it appears he was recently planning on orchestrating a sale for one gram of marijuana to a Shoshone Lodge employee, in exchange for a job. But this transaction never took place as Kirk did not appear to have marijuana yet at the time of the meetup.
Other distribution and possession charges were dropped against Kirk.
He is still in custody with a $10,000 cash-only bond. According to court documents, Kirk listed his home address in Missouri and said he worked at UXU Ranch over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.