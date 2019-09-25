Rep. David Northrup wants to know what people affected by policies made in Cheyenne think of those policies.
Thursday-Friday legislators will hear from local school leaders at a Joint Education Committee meeting at the Holiday Inn.
“We want to make sure we don’t stub our toe,” he said. “Do something that will negatively impact them.”
Northrup, whose district covers east Cody and the Heart Mountain area, is attending as the chair of the state House education committee, alongside Sen. Hank Coe (Cody), chair of the same Senate committee.
At last week’s Cody School Board meeting superintendent Ray Schulte talked about the importance of trustees attending to understand what issues or topics legislators would be dealing with.
“They’re making a lot of decisions that impact all of our schools,” he said. “Sometimes they do that with little input.”
Northrup said three bills will be discussed during the meeting, although one of the lingering issues in regard to education in Wyoming won’t be among them.
“We won’t address it, but the big issue in K-12 is funding,” he said. “The revenue committee has been tasked with trying to find funds for that. They have skipped and jumped around it.”
What education committee legislators can do is be ready.
“In my opinion, we will have to make cuts again in education funding,” he said. “How big a cut it is remains to be seen.”
For now they’ll talk about the impact legislation such as the special education cap has had on school districts and take input on potential policies being presented and voted on.
Northrup said he’s excited to hear how the science baccalaureate program has been working in the colleges and to hear from K-12 leaders on a number of issues.
“They’re the ones in the trenches,” he said.
In many ways, it’s the beginning of the ramp-up period that culminates with the 2020 session in Cheyenne.
Legislators will receive reports and information related to post-secondary education, the Hathaway Scholarship Program, special education, school district reporting, the K-12 school finance monitoring series reports, compulsory attendance and a general discussion of the Legislature’s responsibility to recalibrate the cost of the state’s educational program.
Other members of the Joint Education Committee are Sens. Affie Ellis, Lynn Hutchings, Bill Landen, Chris Rothfuss, and Reps. Landon Brown, Cathy Connolly, Jamie Flitner, John Freeman, Jerry Obermueller, Jerry Paxton, Garry Piiparinen and Evan Simpson.
