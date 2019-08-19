A grizzly bear killing cattle on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment near Pinedale was captured and relocated Monday to an area near Yellowstone National Park.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ordered the action by Game and Fish with the cooperation of the Shoshone National Forest.
This bear was taken to the Mormon Creek drainage about five miles from the East Entrance of Yellowstone.
