Wind is far from unusual in Wyoming, but recent gusts have blown typical norms out the window and wrecked property damage in the area.
Cody resident Pat Nieters came home from his vacation on Wednesday to find three sections of his fence missing.
“Definitely something we wanted to not see,” Nieters said.
He said two sections of the vinyl fence were completely blown out while a post also blew out, causing a third section to tumble to the ground. In total, he said 18-25 feet of the vinyl fence was destroyed.
Tanya Schuh suffered a similar fate at the hands of her neighbor’s shed. She said the gusts picked up the metal structure, causing it to become airborne and land on top of her new car that she had brought home from the dealership three days previous. Although she said it only caused scratches and a few small dents, she fears the car still may be totaled.
“So you wouldn’t think it would be a big deal, but with as much as body repair costs … we’re afraid they’ll total it out,” Schuh said. “We’re praying God’s will is done and trusting that it will.”
Richard Perkins lost his tin roof off the top of his trailer north of Cody. He said he has had many neighbors step up to help him fix a temporary tarp at his home in the meantime.
JoDee Justus said her daughter had a fridge blown off her porch and a storm door ripped out the frame at her residence.
Multiple reports of errant grill covers were also posted on the Facebook page Cody Classifieds throughout the week.
Early New Year’s day at the Park County Sheriff’s Office, National Weather Service instruments recorded a wind speed of 73 mph.
Winds remained high through Friday with a 52 mph gust tracked at YRA while in Clark, a gust was charted at 56 mph Saturday afternoon. NWS staff also mentioned the Clark weather station is located in a less wind-prone spot. The town of Clark and its surrounding area is considered one of the windiest spots in the state.
Officially, Cody’s year-round average wind speed is only 7.4 mph but according to NWS, the highest wind recorded in city limits was 82 mph at the Sheriff’s Office in 2014. Clark’s highest recorded wind speed was set in 2011 when gusts reached 122 mph.
Not only can wind cause property damage but it can make for dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.
A truck and trailer blew over and blocked traffic on WYO 120 South on Friday afternoon.
Local high winds are typically generated by high pressure systems moving across the Great Basin, mixed with lower pressure in the Plains region at the surface level, causing Wyoming to get squeezed with sometimes hurricane-force gales.
While the wind typically blows from the north to northwest in Cody during winter months, the highest winds on Friday came from the west and southwest.
But as bad as the wind may get, the temperatures have not matched, consistently reaching high temperatures well into the 40s and even 54 degrees on Saturday. In contrast, Bondurant, considered the coldest city in Wyoming, had a minus-2 degree wind chill early Sunday morning.
Wind chill readings have given a more accurate reading to the “real feel” temperature. On Monday night, the wind chill was projected to get down to 16 degrees, with the presence of 30 mph winds. For 5 p.m. Monday, gusts of up to 55 mph were predicted.
A high wind watch was in place for Cody, Clark and Meeteetse on Monday afternoon through the rest of the evening. Southwest winds ranging from 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph were predicted along with gusts of 65 to 70 mph possible around Clark.
