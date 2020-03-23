Cody Regional Health and Billings Clinic have collaborated to create a Viral Screening Unit to efficiently screen patients.
CRH has also developed a COVID-19 Call Center staffed with two registered nurses 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week. The Call Center can be reached at (307) 578-2000. If someone in the public is feeling ill and would like responses to questions or concerns they can reach out to the call center.
On the first day of operation, the COVID-19 Call Center answered roughly 100 calls. People are encouraged to call the COVID-19 Call Center before coming to the Viral Screening Unit.
Located on the west end of the hospital campus, the Viral Screening Unit will screen more patients in a streamlined way. With the help of Billings Clinic providers, the unit is staffed 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., seven days a week.
If symptoms dictate, patients will first receive a 16 viral screening panel, to rule out common viral infections such as RSV and Influenza A and B. If deemed appropriate by the provider, a COVID-19 screening may be sent for testing. Results of the viral panel, excluding COVID-19 will be available within 24 hours. Patients may be notified of the results of a COVID-19 test by the CRH Infection Prevention Specialist, within the time frame set by the Wyoming Department Health.
Hospital staff advise everyone to practice the following ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19:
• If you are experiencing any symptoms, isolate at home and contact the COVID-19 Call Center at (307) 578-2000 or connect with your health care provider.
• Practice appropriate self-distancing, staying home when possible and maintaining a six-foot separation from others when in a group.
• Cover your cough and sneeze at all times.
• Practice appropriate hand washing for 20 seconds or more, at all times.
All of these actions are for the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff and a precautionary step.
For more information about COVID-19, call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
