A Florida family was safely evacuated Monday from the Whistle Creek area of the McCullough Peaks after it became stuck in a creek drainage in their rented 2019 Polaris side-by-side.
Jason Vickers, his wife Miranda and their two children, all from Bunnell, Fla., were touring the area when they attempted to traverse a creek drainage and became stuck in deep mud.
The initial call came into the Park County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center at 6:05 p.m. when it received an activation from an unregistered Personal Location Beacon indicating coordinates in the McCullough Peaks area. The location is close to the Big Horn County line.
A Park County deputy, as well as a deputy from Big Horn County, responded. SAR was mobilized and deployed a ground team with off-road vehicles to the area. The SAR aircraft was also deployed to search the area.
At 7:15 p.m., the aircraft located the Vickers family and guided rescuers to them. At 8:12 p.m., SAR reached the family and began preparations for evacuation. The family was cold and tired but otherwise unhurt.
At 8:40 p.m. family members were safely brought to the trailhead where they were met by representatives of the ATV rental company who took them back to Cody. The company also made preparations to remove the side-by-side.
