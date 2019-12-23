Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday he intends state government to take a close look at a plan by Rocky Mountain Power that includes closing several coal-fired power plants in Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Power is one of the largest energy suppliers in the Cody region.
Gordon directed resources to the Wyoming Public Service Commission to ensure a robust analysis of the recently filed Integrated Resource Plan by Rocky Mountain Power. A release from the governor’s office states the plan is significant because it proposes to close several coal-fired power units early, meaning a loss of employment in Wyoming.
“Because the IRP filed by Rocky Mountain Power will significantly impact the state of Wyoming and her workers, it is critical that we have a full understanding of how the company reached its conclusions, and whether the analysis that was conducted was correct, thorough and unbiased,” Gordon said.
PacificCorp released in its Integrated Resource Plan Thursday-Friday a vision to continue to transition to renewable energies like solar and wind and close three Wyoming coal-fired power plants by 2037.
Those plants are in Rock Springs, Kemmerer and Glenrock.
“This plan continues investments in new wind and transmission, while adding significant new solar and battery resources,” the report overview reads in part.
The plan also makes reference to wanting to provide the most affordable rates possible to consumers.
The PSC issued an Order Initiating Investigation, setting a public hearing for May 5-6 where the commission will hear more information concerning the IRP and the data supporting it.
At Gordon’s direction the PSC will issue a Request for Proposals seeking experienced individuals or entities to provide intensive expert analysis of the data and modeling assumptions used by Rocky Mountain Power. The analysis provided as a result of this RFP will enhance the amount of information available to the PSC.
Gordon, under his budgetary authority, will provide the funding necessary for the Commission to issue the RFP and obtain the information it needs to properly analyze the IRP.
Last summer Rocky Mountain Power began work on a new wind farm in Hanna as part of a $3.1 billion Energy Vision 2020 project.
The initiative includes three new Wyoming wind farms that will provide a total 1,150 MW of wind, which represents a nearly 60 percent expansion of PacifiCorp’s current owned and contracted wind fleet, as well as a 140-mile high-voltage transmission line in Wyoming that will connect more wind energy to PacifiCorp’s transmission system.
In addition to the new wind projects and transmission line, the company’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative will upgrade, or “repower,” the company’s existing wind fleet with longer blades and newer technology to boost output and extend the life of the projects.
