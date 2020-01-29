(AP) – A bill to increase the money allotted to cover the daily expenses of Wyoming state lawmakers was filed for the state’s 2020 legislative session.
The bill would increase the allowance for expenses such as meals and lodging from $109 to $151 daily, KGAB-AM reports.
The legislation would also direct the Wyoming Auditor’s Office to adjust the per diem rate every July 1 in accordance with the standard set by the U.S. General Services Administration for travel in Wyoming.
A fiscal note attached to the bill said the anticipated cost is about $266,000 for fiscal year 2021 and $225,000 for fiscal year 2022.
The fiscal note assumed the per diem rate will increase to $155 on July 1, 2021.
The bill is sponsored by the state Legislative Management Council.
