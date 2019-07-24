After a big drop in May, unemployment rose slightly in June in Park County.
Still, at 3.6 percent it is only .1 percent above the state average of 3.5 percent (also the county’s May rate) and far below the winter months when the rate was one of the state’s highest.
Diane Tuttle with Cody’s Department of Workforce Services office said the summer tourist economy keeps the summer foot traffic down at her office.
“It’s actually slower in the summer time because everybody’s going back to work,” she said. “August, September, October, that’s when we pick up again.”
The office can help with resumes, cover letters and many more aspects needed to get a job. People may stop by the office at 1026 Blackburn Street or call (307) 587-4241.
Another tourist economy led the state in unemployment rate. Teton County sported a 2.3 percent.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services announced Tuesday morning the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate. The state rate has decreased from its year-ago level of 4.1 percent and was slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.
Most county unemployment rates increased from May to June. The department wrote that unemployment sometimes rises in June as young people get out of school and begin looking for work.
The largest unemployment rate increases occurred in Albany (3-4), Fremont (3.8-4.7), Platte (3-3.7), Sweetwater (3.5-4.2) and Washakie (3.6-4.3) counties.
Compared to a year earlier, unemployment fell in 18 counties, rose slightly in three counties and remained unchanged in two counties. The largest decreases were seen in Weston (3.7-3.1), Fremont (5.3-4.7), Converse, (3.8-3.2) and Campbell (4.3-3.7) counties. Small unemployment rate increases occurred in Sublette (4-4.2), Big Horn (4.4-4.5) and Goshen (4.0-4.1) counties.
After Teton, Crook had a rate of 3 percent for June, Weston (3.1) and Converse (3.2). The highest unemployment rates were found in Fremont (4.7) and Big Horn (4.5).
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased from 293,000 in June 2018 to 299,800 in June 2019, a gain of 6,800 jobs (2.3 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.