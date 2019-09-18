One of the groups set up to solve the problems of sediment at the Willwood Dam is going to update people on its process this week.
The Willwood Working Group No. 3 will discuss the Shoshone River Watershed plan during a public seminar 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday in the Grizzly Room at the Cody Library.
The group has been working for the last two years to understand the origin of the sediment collecting behind Willwood Dam.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to see the efforts of this work group and see proposed monitoring efforts to better understand the sediment load in the Shoshone River,” said Jeremiah Vardiman, University of Wyoming Extension agriculture and horticulture educator in Park County.
This event will highlight the completed Shoshone River Watershed Plan, the overview story map and feature monitoring plans and efforts.
Work Group No. 3 was tasked with identifying potential sediment reduction projects and connect landowners, agencies and organizations interested in voluntarily implementing such projects with technical and financial resources.
The group has also worked on monitoring activities that would help the group achieve its objectives, with some preliminary sediment samples collected by WGFD on two tributaries in 2017.
The group was started following a release of sediment on the lower Shoshone in 2016 during dam repairs.
The Willwood Irrigation District that operates the dam provides irrigation water for about 11,500 to 12,000 acres of farmland. At the time of the mass discharge the district was replacing redwood planks that block an unused penstock on the dam. The penstock was included in the dam’s original design to generate hydroelectric power, but has never been used. Repairs also were being made to the gate that feeds the main canal.
Resources provided by the group, the list of current recommendations and a place to comment can be found at deq.wyoming.gov/wqd/willwood-dam-and-shoshone-river/.
For more information, contact Ann Trosper at the Powell Clark’s Fork Conservation District, (307) 754-9301.
