Forward Cody will receive more than $70,000 in reimbursement for cleanup of petroleum on its Cody Labs warehouse land following a court settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Forward Cody president James Klessens said the Bureau of Reclamation violated the Comprehensive, Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 by permitting hazardous substances to remain on government-owned land.
The agreement came as part of a consent decree entered into U.S. District Court July 26, in which the government will pay Forward Cody $70,028 as reimbursal for clean up costs the economic development nonprofit encumbered.
“No party had an overwhelming advantage in resources available to litigate the case, and the available facts concerning the matter were adequately investigated,” the decree states. “The settlement amount recognizes the additional expense the parties would be put to if the litigation went forward and the risk both sides face if the case is judicially resolved.”
Any future remediation to the site will also be paid by the government, per the agreement. Klessens stressed this as an important contention, considering a pipeline still exists on the site at the North Cody Industrial Park on County Road 2AB.
“It defines a clear path forward as to how we would deal with issues going forward,” Klessens said.
The document is signed by Klessens, Forward Cody attorney Thomas Sansonetti of Cheyenne-based Holland and Harp LLP, and Daniel Pinkston, a member of the environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
“If persistence is ever known for paying off this is an example of it,” Klessens said.
After about five years of negotiations and legal wrangling, Klessens said the parties came to terms about 1-2 years ago. Klessens said the court filing was a procedural aspect in order to save legal costs.
“(BuRec is) great to work with, just really slow,” he said.
Beneath the surface
Prior to 2001 the Bureau of Reclamation was the owner of the 190 acres that make up the current Industrial Park. The land was originally intended as a staging area for a Buffalo Bill Dam expansion but BuRec also leased parts of the property to Husky Oil and Texas Refining Company for crude oil storage and crude oil products and at times there was even a pumphouse and sludge pit on the site.
After pressuring from the Cody Economic Development Council, BuRec agreed to hand the land over to Park County for $240,000.
It took a special Congressional act to perform the deed and within that law it stated, “the land has been subject to a withdrawal review, a Level I contamination survey, and historical, cultural and archaeological resource surveys.”
The deed stated, “that there is no known evidence to indicate that any hazardous substances have been released, disposed of, and or stored for one year or more on the property” but the consent decree does contend there is evidence Park County was made aware of contamination on the land in 1994 from the Level I survey and inspected the land.
That deed also placed responsibility on the county in that, “Grantee (Park County) has inspected the hereinabove described and conveyed property and has satisfied itself that the property is free of any hazardous substances or petroleum products or their derivatives.”
After receiving the land in 2001 the county then transferred the land to the nonprofit Cody Land Development Corporation shortly after.
In 2014 CLDC transferred the land to Forward Cody for the purpose of constructing a warehouse facility for Cody Laboratories.
When the land was inspected by Cody Labs in an environmental survey it was discovered an oil pipeline, potential for volatile organic compounds due to former oil activity and asbestos-containing building materials were found on the site.
But the consent decree said although these materials were found, a contractor found it was in quantities “below cleanup action levels.”
At this time Forward Cody incurred approximately $60,000 in investigation and cleanup costs associated with 350 cubic yards of contamination and Cody Labs paid for the remaining asbestos removal fees.
“By that time we’re really concerned, we got serious at that point,” Klessens said.
Pursuant to Forward Cody entering the site into the Wyoming Voluntary Remediation Program, the site was grouped by Cody City Council to industrial zoning standards.
Despite being notified of these problems and touring the site in 2015 it doesn’t appear BuRec did anything to solve the issues at the time.
Cody Labs went ahead with its construction in August 2015 and soon after notified Forward Cody “oily substances” had been found near the warehouse foundation, according to Sansonetti.
The Wyoming Department of Equalization covered the costs to remove this and the project went on.
In 2016 Cody Labs bought 15 acres from Forward Cody at the Industrial Park to build a five-building production campus adjacent to the original warehouse. It was only one year later oil, which Klessens described as being “the consistency of toothpaste,” was found on this part of the site as well, which BuRec then cleaned up.
In 2017 BuRec suggested to Forward Cody a work plan to investigate the site with, “ground penetrating radar, surface soil sampling, adding additional monitoring wells and developing a soil management plan” according to Sansonetti’s complaint, filed July 15. It appears this most recent fee makes up the last part of the current debt owed to Forward Cody.
The decree was signed off by Judge Scott Skavdahl of the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.
In June, the Philadelphia-based Lannett Co. informed the roughly 80 employees at its Cody Labs subsidiary it has decided to cease operations and would be closing its facility at 601 West Yellowstone Ave.
Klessens said in a June interview with the Enterprise Lannett-Cody Labs has a fixed lease on the original warehouse that it will continue regardless of the closure. He said the company is marketing the land it owns at the Industrial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.