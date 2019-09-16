Cody’s elementary and middle school students are showing big improvements on the state’s main standardized test.
In recently released Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress results grades 3-8 were above the state average in every subject and in most areas students made strides over the prior year.
However, Cody High School ninth and 10th graders declined from the year before in all subjects. Cody School District superintendent Ray Schulte said that is attributed to the high school focusing on ACT scores, which did show improvement.
At the lower levels, Schulte said the schools have focused on improving on the standardized tests.
“I think school staff have made a good commitment to perform their best on the WY-TOPP,” he said.
Assistant superintendent Tim Foley said teachers have utilized practice WY-TOPP tests throughout the year to help with preparation. Those include two interim tests and smaller modular tests that can be taken often in small doses.
“Teachers have found value in the modulars,” he said.
In English and language arts, students were proficient or advanced at a level above the state average in grades 3-8, although fifth graders performed at a level slightly below that of last year.
“Even if they’ve gone down, they’re still above the state level,” said district data specialist Courtney Broadus.
Math was even more of a bright spot as all elementary and middle students performed better than last year and above the state average, in many grades well above the state.
For instance, more than 70 percent of fifth graders and seventh graders were proficient or better on the test while just over 50 percent of statewide students on average were.
Schulte said the test was developed to have roughly 50 percent of students perform at proficient.
The science test is only taken in fourth, eighth and 10th grades, and in elementary and middle school Cody students exceeded the state average for proficiency, while 10th graders were well below.
Foley said high school teachers would be examining areas for improvement that overlapped with information needed for ACT tests.
It was the second year of the WY-TOPP test and statewide results indicate an increase in proficiency rates over most grade levels and content areas.
“Students are comfortable with the online format of WY-TOPP and teachers have meaningful results almost immediately,” state superintendent Jillian Balow said. “Besides providing a much better measure of student performance, WY-TOPP has allowed us to spend less money on statewide assessments – and take up less classroom time for testing.”
The test is administered through an adaptive online platform. Students in grades 3-10 took WY-TOPP summative assessments for math and language arts. Grade 4, 8 and 10 students were also assessed in science through a fixed-form online assessment. Students in grades 3, 5, 7 and 9 were assessed in writing.
WY-TOPP results are used to inform district and school accountability determinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.