Park County is requesting a $104,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration and Wyoming Department of Transportation to prevent pollution inside its borders.
If granted, the funding through the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program will go toward road improvement work on gravel roads throughout the county, as an effort to reduce residual dust that seeps into the air when vehicles travel the roads – a real issue in a county with 190 miles of gravel roads.
The program stipulates Park County must match 25 percent of the granted total, meaning $130,000 would go towards the project.
The work is limited to about 25 miles of recently crushed gravel in Clark and a small portion of Meeteetse.
But Ben McDonald, a Park County public works project manager, said that is “very unlikely” to occur since the CMAQ bid process is highly competitive and the state rarely doles out what is requested, so the county’s portion will likely be lower.
Park County received $80,000 in 2018, a number McDonald thinks will be a likely estimate for this year.
Commission chair Jake Fulkerson said grants will be an important tool for the county moving forward. The county recently pulled nearly $1.3 million out of its reserves and $1.7 million out of its road and bridge fund for four road and bridge upgrades in the 2019/20 budget. The county recently established a committee to find ways to cut $2 million in spending.
“This is good,” Fulkerson said. “As we start trying to find this $2 million, grants are going to play a bigger role in what we do.”
McDonald said the funding will support magnesium chloride application on roads, which limits dust by keeping the surface damp enough to hold the particles of dirt down.
“It’s a really good binder, makes it last a little bit longer,” McDonald said.
The downside to the application is it can damage or kill vegetation alongside the roads.
CMAQ funding for 2021 is planned for the Willwood area outside Powell and possibly a small portion of Cody, McDonald said.
