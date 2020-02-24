Coy Ford, branch manager for CLEARY BUILDING CORP. in Cody, was recently recognized for outstanding sales performance in 2019.
Ford won Cleary’s Excellence in Sales and $5 Million Club award.
The award is given to top Cleary sales performers for exhibiting a highly professional sales personality, energy, drive and motivation leading to dedication, leadership and excellence in all aspects of sales.
