Their outfits harkened to the past in a nod to Decades Day at Cody High School, but Thursday afternoon as a little more than 20 students left the school to begin marching, their chants and signs also spoke to worry for the future.
The students spoke of climate change, what they see as possibly the defining issue for their generation. And organizer Samantha Bogardus, a senior dressed in ’50s garb, said picking the homecoming dress-up day wasn’t by accident.
“We picked Decade Day,” she said. “We say we’ve known for decades and now we’re paying for it.”
While it wasn’t on the same day as the nationwide Climate Strike events generally staged on Fridays and involving students leaving school to protest, Bogardus said the march was influenced by those.
Fellow senior Danny Deming said for him it was also a local issue.
“The whole state plays a huge role in contributing to fossil fuel emissions,” he said. “I’d like us to change that.”
Then he noted the state’s abundance of sun and wind as ways to harness renewable energy.
It’s a controversial issue, but for many who began the march just outside of where they were being taught about climate change, it’s simply science.
“I don’t know much about the political side, but I do know that it’s happening,” junior Sarah Andre said. “Maybe this small group of people isn’t going to change what people think, but it might raise some questions. People have got to wonder why we’re out here with signs walking.”
