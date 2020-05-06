The City of Cody and Park County are tapping into cutting-edge technology for COVID-19 virus detection, by way of poop.
“Our focus is to take care of our people,” said Bill Crampton, Park County Public Health nurse. “What we’re doing out there right now doesn’t equate to being real successful with our efforts.”
The city recently spent $9,544 to purchase a machine that uses wastewater-based epidemiology to test for the novel coronavirus.
That machine, the Teledyne ISCO 6712C Compact Portable Sampler, will be used at the wastewater treatment plant in the coming months to get a better idea for how much COVID-19 really exists in Cody.
Phillip Bowman, public works director for the city, said the 5-gallon, bucket-like device will take readings from the sewage funneling down from Cody’s toilets, possibly containing the COVID-19 pathogen.
“When it was brought to my attention it definitely sparked my interest,” he said.
The tests will sift through stool and urine to give an accurate perspective as to whether or not the virus still exists in Cody, and if so, to what extent.
Crampton said the readings will measure the presence of the virus in parts-per-million quantities, and will compare those numbers with the population of Cody to determine an estimate of the virus’s presence. Over a 24 hour period, the machine will take in around 10 cc of fluid per hour, amounting to about one cup in a day. Tests will be taken from different locations in the sanitary system.
Although there will never be 100% certainty in these results, they will give county officials the best idea yet as to the size of the war they are fighting.
“There’s some guessing in this, but it’s still a good guess,” Crampton said.
Asymptomatic carriers and people exhibiting low symptoms have caused an issue for health care officials when it comes to protecting against the coronavirus, as these people are unlikely to be tested, but still spread the illness unknowingly. Despite there only being one confirmed case in Park County that recovered more than a month ago, many local health officials have expressed skepticism that this was the only case.
The portable sampler will help clear these murky waters.
“It will level the playing field,” said Dr. Aaron Billin, public health official for Park County, who first brought the testing to the attention of other local staffers.
Results from these tests will be sent to BioBot Analytics, a wastewater epidemiology company based in Somerville, Mass. BioBot uses wastewater monitoring equipment to provide a community-level microscope to the overall use of drugs, environmental contaminants, nutrition, and presence of viruses like COVID-19.
BioBot, launched from a research project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2017, recently raised $6.7 million in seed funding to help with its ability to test for the virus. Its technology is now being solicited by municipalities nationwide.
The company recently reported COVID-19 prevalence is many magnitudes higher than confirmed cases suggest, citing data it collected from 170 treatment plants in 37 states in March, according to Politico. A test it performed of a large metropolitan area in Massachusetts showed 115,000 infections despite there only being 446 confirmed cases there at the time.
Costs and figures
BioBot will charge $120 per test in May but in June that figure will jump to $1,200. At that time, Crampton said testing will likely be scaled back from weekly tests to a test roughly every three weeks.
He said it will be ideal to get baseline results before the summer tourism season shifts into full swing when the virus can be potentially brought in from the outside.
“We have to up our game and do contact tracing,” Mayor Matt Hall said. “We have to live that way. (More infections are) a statistical reality, it will happen.”
The number of cases or trigger points that will cause the county to tighten back restrictions is a problem health officials will discuss in the coming weeks.
“How many have to have the disease before we say no more?” Crampton questioned.
It takes about 7-10 days for the test results to come back, he said.
Bowman said city workers already took a manual test on April 28, which should return results by mid to late next week. He said the machine will likely arrive later this week or early the next.
Park County Public Health will assist Cody in getting reimbursed for the machine and tests through $100,000 dispersed to the county from the Wyoming Department of Health, and through federal funds provided. For now, the money is coming from the city’s wastewater fund and was approved by the city council last week.
“It’s a great opportunity for a partnership,” Bowman said.
Park County is only the second Wyoming county, behind Teton, to pursue the sewage testing plan, while Livingston, Mont., is the closest Montana city. Billin said when Park County inquired to the state about getting reimbursed for the services, it appeared unfamiliar with the technology and “completely missed the point,” he said.
The city will be able to use the portable sampler in the long term for nonCOVID detecting purposes like tracking contaminant levels released by Cody’s various industrial users and flow-level monitoring.
“It’s something the city looked at purchasing more for the long term,” Bowman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.