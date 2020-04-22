In partnership with the Cody community, Make-A-Wish Wyoming is planning to surprise local youth Silas Johnson with a community parade in celebration of his granted wish for a camper-trailer.
Johnson’s wish offers him the opportunity for adventure with his family while exploring, the organization said in a release. He imagines having fires, roasting s’mores and even visiting the desert inside his new camper. His wish to have a camper has been made possible with the help of local vendor Midway Auto and RV in Cody.
On Sunday, Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteers, staff members and local supporters including the Cody Country Car Show will host a parade of vehicles in celebration of Johnson’s granted wish. At 1 p.m. vehicles can begin lining up at the Cody Highway Department, just off the Greybull Highway.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. with a local teacher who will be singing a song to Johnson with his banjo to start the parade. Johnson will be watching the parade from his home, while his camper is parked in the yard. Participants are invited to decorate their vehicles for the celebration.
The health and safety of all Make-A-Wish Wyoming constituents, including our wish families and partners, is the organization’s priority. At this time, due to current medical and public concerns, it is asked that all parade participants remain inside their vehicles and practice social distancing at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.